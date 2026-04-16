Netflix Removed Acclaimed Sitcom With 5 Seasons

Netflix is once again parting ways, at least temporarily, with one of its most beloved comedies. The streaming giant has removed Arrested Development, a critically acclaimed series that helped define its early push into original programming.

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The move may feel sudden, but this isn’t the first time Netflix has made a move to get rid of the show.

Arrested Development first premiered in 2003 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the sharpest sitcoms on television. Despite low ratings during its original run, the show picked up awards, including multiple Emmys, and built a loyal fanbase.

Netflix famously revived the series in 2013, positioning it as one of its first major Originals. It later released a fifth season in two parts between 2018 and 2019.

But “Original” doesn’t always mean permanent. Behind the scenes, licensing agreements still dictate how long titles remain on the platform. Reports indicate that all five seasons of Arrested Development were scheduled to leave Netflix globally on March 15, 2026.

‘Arrested Development’ Removed From Netflix

The reason comes down to expiring rights. The show is produced by 20th Television (and owned by Disney), meaning Netflix must periodically renegotiate its ability to stream it. When those deals lapse, even high-profile titles can disappear overnight.

This isn’t the first close call. The series was also set to leave in 2023 before Netflix secured a last-minute agreement to keep it available. This time, no such extension materialized, at least for now.

The removal fits into a broader trend. Netflix has begun cycling out even well-known “Original” titles as licensing deals expire or corporate strategies shift. That reality can surprise viewers who assume Netflix-produced or distributed shows stay put indefinitely. In truth, many exist in a gray area of shared ownership.

For fans, the disappearance of Arrested Development stings, but it’s not necessarily permanent. The show has already dodged removal once, and future deals could bring it back again.

Until then, the Bluth family’s chaotic legacy remains intact. Just no longer a click away on Netflix.