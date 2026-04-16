‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars Spent $100,000 on Therapy to Address Emotional Affair Before Divorce

Prior to their divorce news, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jordan Ngatikaura claimed he and his estranged wife Jessi Draper spent $100,000 on therapy to address her emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa‘s Marciano Brunette.

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While appearing on the third season of Vanderpump Villa, Ngatikaura and Brunette have an awkward sit-down to discuss the situation. Although Brunette apologized, Ngatikaura quickly revealed how the emotional affair affected his marriage to Draper.

“Jessi and I have gone through close to $100,000 in therapy to try to get through this,” he explained.

Ngatikaura also made it clear he wasn’t happy that Brunette claimed he had been intimate with Draper for “screentime” on Mormon Wives.

After admitting she had an emotional affair with Brunette, Draper separated from Ngatikaura. Although the couple reconciled, Ngatikaura announced last month that he and Draper were officially ending their marriage.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart,” he shared in a statement. “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

He went on to add, “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

Draper Accused Ngatikaura of Blackmailing Her About the Affair

Draper previously accused Ngatikaura of using the affair to gain leverage over her.

While appearing on The Viall Files podcast last November, Draper said her estranged husband attempted to blackmail her.

“He was threatening to send my texts out to Marciano to the world,” she said. “Anytime I did anything he didn’t agree with, he had it on his TikTok drafts, and he was like, ‘I’m going to post it.'”

Draper then said, “It was so toxic. I remember the day I left him, it got to a point where he was recording me and he’s taunting me and I was chasing him around the house. We were just screaming at each other. It was so bad.”

Despite his actions, Draper said she was still living with Ngatikaura.

“When me and Jordan were dealing with this alone, he said to me, ‘If anyone ever finds out, we need to say we were separated because then it’s less of a big deal,'” she continued. “I remembered Jordan telling me that’s how he wanted me to handle this if anyone found out. He ended up saying, ‘If this is going to come out, we have to tell the truth.'”

Ngatikaura later said he “never meant” to do what he threatened to do. “It was just a cry for help,” he added. “Hurt people, hurt people. I was literally just tyring to be like, ‘Be sorry for what you did. Be sorry [and] love me. I’m anxious over here. Give me something.'”