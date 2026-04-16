Logan Lerman’s 3 Best Movies

After a false start heading a franchise intended to pick up where Harry Potter left off, Logan Lerman has gone on to prove himself a versatile supporting actor with leading man potential bubbling just under the surface.

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For aging millennials, it probably feels like just yesterday that Lerman was leading the film adaptations of the popular Percy Jackson & the Olympians books. The franchise kicked off with 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (helmed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director, Chris Columbus), but it fizzled out after just one sequel.

Since then, the 34-year-old has quietly built up a resume of roles—including a recent turn as a tech bro billionaire in Only Murders in the Building—proving he’s much more than the original Percy Jackson. So, let’s take a look at some of the best performances from his already impressive career.

‘3:10 to Yuma’

First up is an outlier for a couple of reasons. For one, it’s a throwback to Lerman’s early career (we’re talking pre-Percy Jackson). Secondly, he’s firmly in a supporting role here. Despite this, James Mangold’s 2007 remake of 3:10 to Yuma is a personal favorite. It’s the film that should have single-handedly rebooted interest in Westerns for the 21st century.

Though crippled rancher Dan Evans (Christian Bale) and ice-cold gunslinger Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) are on opposite sides of the law, they aren’t as different as they first appear. As the film unfolds, we find ourselves questioning just who we’re rooting for.

Logan Lerman in ‘3:10 to Yuma.’ (Image via Lionsgate Films)

Evans is particularly compelling thanks to his relationship with his son, William, played by Lerman. William is in awe of Wade’s outlaw glamour, and Lerman perfectly captures that mix of teenage rebellion and hero worship. It’s a role that foreshadows the complex characters he’d play later, proving he could hold his own against screen titans like Bale and Crowe even pre-Percy Jackson.

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Filmed in the midst of his Percy Jackson days, 2012’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower proved Lerman had serious acting chops outside of special effects-driven tween flicks.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower follows shy, introverted teen Charlie as he navigates the minefield of high school. His world changes when he’s adopted by two seniors: Sam (Emma Watson) and her stepbrother, Patrick (Ezra Miller).

Logan Lerman in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’ (Image via Lionsgate Films)

The film tackles heavy themes like sexual abuse and depression, and Lerman’s charming performance as Charlie makes the story’s tough moments even more heartbreaking. It’s a testament to his acting that despite the trauma Charlie faces, his journey feels ultimately empowering.

With a stellar cast, it’s easy to forget that Logan Lerman is essentially the lead in the 2014 World War II tank film, Fury. Set during the final days of the war in Europe, the story follows the crew of a heavy-duty tank leading an assault on Nazi territory. The seasoned crew, a veritable who’s who of grizzled actors including Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal, must break in a rookie gunner played by Lerman.

Lerman joined an all star cast in 2014’s ‘Fury.’ (Image via Sony Pictures)



Lerman masterfully portrays Ellison’s transformation from a fresh-faced rookie to a seasoned soldier. Initially horrified by the crew’s bleak outlook, Ellison starts to see their point of view as the body count rises. His journey is a heartbreaking, mud-and-guts-splattered depiction of the loss of innocence.

From a demigod to a World War II gunner, Logan Lerman has proven he’s more than just Percy Jackson. With recent roles in fun films like Bullet Train and Oh, Hi!, we can’t wait to see what this versatile actor does next. Here’s hoping it’s another leading role that lets his talent truly shine.