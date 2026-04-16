Parenting Influencer Accidentally Hit Four-Year-Old Son Over With Her Car

A parenting influencer is opening up about a terrifying accident that unfolded in seconds, one that left her young son seriously injured and her family in shock.

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Kelly Hopton-Jones accidentally ran over her toddler son while leaving her home, describing the moment as “the worst day” of her life in an Instagram post.

The incident happened as Hopton-Jones prepared to take her 4-year-old daughter out. Her son, who was supposed to remain inside with his father, unexpectedly ran into the driveway. In a matter of seconds, the car struck him.

The influencer later emphasized how quickly the situation escalated, warning that accidents like this can happen “in the blink of an eye.”

Emergency responders rushed the child to hospital, where doctors carried out X-rays, a CT scan, and neurological checks. He suffered pelvic fractures and abrasions but thankfully avoided life-threatening internal injuries.

Henry Expected To Make A Full Recovery

Doctors reassured the family that he is expected to recover fully, an outcome his mother described as nothing short of “a true miracle.”

“We are in shock. We are so sad. But we are so incredibly grateful,” she wrote.

Hopton-Jones, a nurse practitioner as well as a content creator, shared the experience publicly to raise awareness. She acknowledged the overwhelming guilt and shock that followed but stressed the importance of learning from the incident rather than assigning blame.

She uploaded an Instagram story of Henry in a hospital bed. Although visibly exhausted, he often smiled and reacted kindly to his mother.

Hopton-Jones shared how she keeps reliving the accident and questioning everything. “It’s so easy to start questioning everything,” she wrote. “If the morning had looked different. If B had gone to work like he normally would have, both kids would have been safely in their car seats. Why weren’t we holding him. Why didn’t I double check before pulling out.”

“We could drive ourselves crazy with the what ifs, and honestly, we are a little bit.”

Her followers have sent their love and support to her and her family.