Major Country Music Star’s Surprise Coachella Set Announced

A favorite country music star is trading in her cowboy boots for desert chic, officially announcing a surprise return to the Coachella stage during Weekend 2 of the festival.

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Kacey Musgraves is set to perform on Saturday, April 18, in the same high-profile Mojave Tent slot that Jack White occupied during the festival’s first weekend.

Festival organizers made things official on April 14, releasing an updated Weekend 2 schedule that confirmed Musgraves’ addition and shuffled set times for Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G a bit.

Other major performances during Coachella’s second weekend include Anyma, Blood Orange, Disclosure, and Sexyy Red on Friday. Saturday’s lineup features Justin Bieber, David Byrne, Interpol, and a joint set from Armin van Buuren and Adam Beyer. BIGBANG, Kaskade, and Young Thug will close out the festival on Sunday.

Musgraves will kick off the day’s festivities with a 50-minute set at 3:00 p.m. PT, just after the gates open. In a nod to the surprise announcement, she posted on Instagram, “Somewhere on the way to ★ 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 ★,” alongside footage of a highway moving along.

Country Music Fans React to Kacey Musgraves’ Surprise Coachella Set

Obviously, fans of the “Space Cowboy” singer were stoked by the big Coachella news, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post hyping the performance.

“Kacey, you should headline next year, bestie,” one fan gushed. “Don’t make me go back to the desert,” another fan joked. “I fudging love you!! Been loving you for so many years!! You were my golden hour then and now,” a third fan declared.

Country music star Kacey Musgraves performs at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Coachella spot arrives just ahead of the country star and budding UFOlogist’s upcoming album, Middle of Nowhere, which drops on May 1st. Fans anticipate she will perform new material live, including the recently released single “Dry Spell.” The project follows her 2024 album Deeper Well and features collaborations with artists like Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, and Billy Strings, as well as songwriting from Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Brandy Clark.