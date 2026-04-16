Elizabeth Debicki, Kristen Stewart and 3 More Stars Who’ve Portrayed Princess Diana on Screen

Few modern royals have left a cultural imprint quite like Princess Diana, and Hollywood continues to revisit her story through a range of unforgettable performances. From intimate character studies to sweeping historical dramas, these five actors have each brought something distinct to the People’s Princess.

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Elizabeth Debicki Captures Diana’s Final Chapter

Elizabeth Debicki took on the role in the final seasons of The Crown, portraying Diana during the 1990s. Debicki leaned into the emotional complexity of Diana’s later years, portraying vulnerability and growing independence. Her performance earned widespread acclaim and awards recognition for its striking physical resemblance and emotional depth.

Kristen Stewart Delivers an Intimate Portrait

In Spencer, Kristen Stewart offered a more impressionistic take. Rather than covering Diana’s entire life, the film zooms in on a single holiday weekend. Stewart focused on Diana’s inner turmoil, earning an Academy Award nomination for her raw, unconventional performance.

Emma Corrin Introduces Diana to a New Generation

Before Debicki, Emma Corrin stepped into Diana’s early years in The Crown. Corrin portrayed the shy kindergarten assistant who suddenly became a global icon. Their performance highlighted Diana’s innocence and the pressures she faced entering the royal family, winning a Golden Globe in the process.

Naomi Watts Takes on a Controversial Chapter

Naomi Watts starred in Diana, which focused on the final years of Diana’s life. While the film received mixed reviews, Watts’ portrayal drew attention for attempting to humanize Diana’s private relationships during an intensely scrutinized period.

Jeanna de Waal Brings Diana to Television Drama

In Diana: The Musical, Jeanna de Waal delivered a theatrical take on the royal’s life. Adapted from the Broadway production, the performance leaned into spectacle while still tracing Diana’s emotional journey from engagement to global fame.

Portraying Princess Diana is no small task. Each actor faces the challenge of balancing public memory with personal interpretation. Yet these performances prove her story still resonates decades after her death captured the world’s attention.

The late royal has been adapted to all sorts of media, and the actresses who play her always have huge shoes to fill.