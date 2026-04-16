The McDonald’s Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, Explained

The McDonald’s crossover with KPop Demon Hunters doesn’t just stop at the HUNTERIX Meal. If you’re early enough, you can grab the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, which spices up your morning commute.

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The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal launched as part of McDonald’s 2026 crossover with KPop Demon Hunters, a film that’s already built a global fanbase. The campaign pits the two fictional idol groups, Saja Boys and HUNTR/X, against each other through themed meals.

Where the HUNTERIX Meal is part of the daytime menu, the Saja Boys meal is only available in the morning with the breakfast menu. Honestly, compared to the HUNTERIX Meal, the boy band’s breakfast bundle is a little lacking.

The Saja Boys breakfast meal includes a drink and two hash browns alongside a Spicy Sausage McMuffin. Which is simply a Sausage McMuffin with Spicy Saja Sauce on top. Oh, and it comes with a trading card pack that contains one of the eight trading cards of the Saja Boys.

Although the Saja Boys breakfast meal may appear incredibly disappointing, the sauce has gone down a treat with many who have tried it.

The McDonald’s Saja Boys Breakfast Meal Is A Surprising Treat

To my surprise, those who have tried the Saja Boys breakfast meal have had positive things to say about the Spicy Sausage McMuffin.

One fan wrote, “I’m gonna say this bluntly, the Saja boys take the Idol Awards in terms of who has the better meal!” Considering the HUNTERIX Meal comes with two new sauces and a unique seasoning shaker bag, this came as a surprise.

“It’s a regular McMuffin but it comes with a different sauce that’s actually unique instead of it just being a different colour,” the user elaborated. “The sauce on the muffin is actually spicy which is what I expected out of a ‘Korean style sauce.'”

Good Housekeeping also praised the Spicy Saja Sauce, writing that it “brings real heat.”

So is the new sauce topping from the Saja Boys enough to beat the new fries and dipping sauces from Hunter/x? That’s for you to decide.