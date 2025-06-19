Atlanta, Georgia Father Convicted Of Starving His 4-Year-Old Daughter To Death In ‘House Of Horrors’

A 32-year-old father from Atlanta, Georgia, Rodney McWeay, was found guilty of a multitude of charges involving his children’s kidnapping and the heartbreaking 2023 death of his 4-year-old daughter, Treasure. McWeay murdered his daughter by starving her to death, only weighing 24 pounds at the time of her death.

WRDW reported that, on June 18, Rodney McWeay was found guilty of one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, three counts of false imprisonment, three counts of contributing to the dependence of a minor, and three counts of kidnapping.

As reported by 11 Alive, McWeay and his children had lived in a “house of horrors,” according to Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Marshal Hodge.

Arrest affidavits obtained by Fox 5 revealed that McWeays’ children, including Treasure, were living isolated in separate rooms. They were monitored via cameras and had no access to food, water, or bathrooms.

Turns out that, in June 2023, authorities had removed Rodney McWeay’s children from his custody, given the unsanitary condition of his mold-infested home. However, prosecutors alleged that McWeay kidnapped the children from their mother. He then placed them in captivity in his home.

Children Found

Many times, McWeays’ neighbors, as per 11 Alive, heard screams and cries coming from the residence. Records obtained by Fox 5 detail that the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services attempted to intervene several times. However, nothing was done at the time.

In December 2023, six months after the state removed the three children from McWeay’s custody, authorities finally arrived at the “house of horrors.”

Inside the house, authorities found Treasure McWeay. The 4-year-old was found unconscious. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She weighed only 24 pounds at the time of her death.

Treasure McWeay died of malnourishment and dehydration, which caused her a cardiac arrest. Her two siblings were also hospitalized at the time but survived their father’s cruel punishment.

Rodney McWeay pleaded not guilty to all charges, rejecting a 75-year plea deal. He now faces multiple life sentences as a result of his conviction.