Bruce Willis’ Former Beverly Hills Estate Sells for a Massive Sum

Bruce Willis’ former Beverly Hills home has sold off-market, and the price will make you say “Yippee-ki-yay.”

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According to Real Deal, the property went for a cool $41.25 million. This makes it the second-highest residential sale in Los Angeles County so far this year.

Located at 1005 Benedict Canyon Drive, the Mediterranean-style home was originally built in 1928 and has since been extensively renovated. The sellers were Carlos Alberini, CEO of Guess and former co-CEO of Restoration Hardware, and his wife, Andrea.

The couple purchased the property from Willis in 2014 for $16.5 million. The beloved actor had bought it ten years earlier from producer Alan Ladd Jr. for $9 million.

The home was listed by Jon Grauman, Adam Rosenfeld, and Bennett Bidwell of Resident Group. The buyer, whose identity is not yet known, was represented by Carl Gambino and John Bercsi of Compass’s Gambino Group. According to reports, the Alberinis have also listed an adjacent home for $17.99 million, which they purchased in 2021 for $15.75 million.

Inside Bruce Willis’ Former Beverly Hills Estate

Tucked away on just under an acre, Bruce Willis’s former Beverly Hills pad is a seven-bedroom masterpiece. Outside, you’ll find a resort-style pool and a cozy fireplace for those chilly LA nights. Inside, the home keeps its classic charm with original exposed beams and even more fireplaces to warm your action-hero heart.

A double-height entryway opens to a living room with sliding glass doors, leading to an inner courtyard with a fire pit. Across the courtyard is the large chef’s kitchen, which features two islands and a breakfast bar. The home also includes a formal dining area and another living room with glass doors that open to a covered patio for al fresco dining.

The property also includes a wood-paneled home office with built-ins, a large screening room, and a wine cellar. The primary bedroom suite opens onto a terrace and features a spa-like bath and two walk-in closets.

With its stunning features and A-list pedigree, this home is sure to be a blockbuster hit with its new, mysterious owner.