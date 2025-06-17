88 Children Removed From Bible Study Camp In Columbus Junction, Iowa As Part Of Human Trafficking Investigation

As part of a human trafficking investigation, authorities raided and managed to remove 88 children from a church in Columbus Junction, Iowa. The minors were participating in a Bible study camp at the time.

According to WQAD, authorities executed search warrants on June 12 and 13 and removed the children who were attending the Shekinah Glory Camp, run by the Kingdom Ministry of Rehabilitation and Recreation. All children were taken into protective custody and will be reunited with their parents or guardians, as per KWQC.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reportedly had received reports of child abuse and child endangerment at the camp.

All 88 children were initially transported to the Wapello Methodist Church following a request from the LCSO. Deputies added that, as part of the operation, the Wapello Methodist Church, Wapello Community Ambulance, Wapello School District/Food Pantry, and other local volunteers assisted during the operation.

Additionally, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Columbus Junction Police Department collaborated during the operation, as reported by KWQC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Son Of Minister Reacts

Victor Bawi, son of a Kingdom Ministry of Rehabilitation and Recreation minister, said that no one has been arrested. At the same time, he denied the human trafficking allegations, saying that the children were at a bible study camp. The summer camp was to last from June 8 to June 29.

“The adults and children, we take care of them, we provide food for them,” Bawi said. “The children we separate from the adults. We separate the boys and girls. We care for them, we provide for them. This summer camp was for people around the state so they can change and stop their addiction.”

According to Bawi, a Texas teen was the one who called authorities because he didn’t want to attend the camp. In regards to the teen, Bawi said that they “loved him” and even bought him clothing, including “$400 shoes,” as per KWQC.

“If they want to investigate, they can investigate. We’re innocent. They’re not going to find anything,” Bawi added.

The Kingdom Ministry of Rehabilitation and Recreation was founded in 2018. It is run by two Burmese pastors, who are members of the Chin, an ethnic minority.