wwe-star-seth-rollins-thrown-over-barricade-onto-field-during-colts-bears-game-in-wild-video

WWE star Seth Rollins took two tumbles at Sunday’s Colts-Bears game, suffering his beloved team’s loss… and getting tossed on the turf.

Yes, Seth’s Bears succumbed to the Colts 21-16. However, the real highlight was when he was body-slammed onto the field by former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton. It was a viral moment that definitely overshadowed the scoreboard.

lmao Seth Rollins gets dumped by TY Hilton 😂😂@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/5qXu9l31RE — MFH™/BLUEPOOL #COLTSNATION (@ManyFacedHeel) September 22, 2024

The rasslin interaction was displayed on the video board at Lucas Oil Stadium when Rollins fell over the railing that separated a suite from the field. Dressed in a Bears jersey, the wrestler kept kayfabe as he appeared exasperated over Hilton tossing him like a rag doll in front of potentially millions of NFL fans.

Seth Rollins makes his graceful landing after being thrown over a barrier during the Colts-Bears game on Sept. 22. ( Image via X / @ManyFacedHeel)

Meanwhile, Hilton did his best “heel” and celebrated over humiliating the beloved Rollins. Eventually, Bears’ security escorted the apparently enraged Rollins off the field.

To the delight of the crowd, Hilton continued to beam ear to ear while pointing toward the exit sign.

T.Y. Hilton jeers at Seth Rollins after tossing him over a field barrier. ( Image via X / @ManyFacedHeel)

Later on X, Rollins lamented his team’s loss and the humbling moment at Hilton’s merciless hands of fate.

“I. Hate. Football”, Rollins wrote (as he does after most Bears losses).

WWE Fans Reacts to Seth Rollins’ Colts-Bears Tumble

Meanwhile, WWE fans were delighted to Seth in action, as he hasn’t made a ring appearance since early August (he’s reportedly recovering from injuries).

One Rasslin fan wrote on X: “getting Royal Rumble’d in the NFL is insane.” Another Rollins lover added: “Thrown over the top rope. LOL.”

“Them cracked ribs is healing just fine I see,” a third WWE acolyte quipped. “Man rumble hasnt even started and rollins already eliminated,” yet another onlooker joked.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans took the moment to roast the Bears.

“That’s the most interesting thing the Bears will do all season,” one beleaguered Bears fan wrote. “Seth Rollins more mobile on the field then the entire Bears O-Line…” another fan quipped.

Seth Rollins has been sidelined from WWE following an attack by Bronson Reed on the August 5 episode of WWE RAW. WWE announced that Rollins will be out of action indefinitely due to the injuries he sustained during the assault. As of now, there is no update on when he is expected to return to WWE programming.