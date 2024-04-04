The Rock Gifts Fan WrestleMania Trip After He Tattoos Rock’s Autograph on His Arm

The Rock rocked a megafan’s world with a free ride to WrestleMania 40 after inking the people’s champ’s sig on his arm. The WWE superstar and actor was at a Dallas Target recently promoting his new line of men’s skincare products, Papatui.

It was there that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bumped into a lifelong admirer, Ruben Rodriguez. Not only did Rodriguez get to chat up his hero alongside his daughter, but he also nabbed The Final Boss’s autograph on his arm.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the rasslin’ aficionado boasted about the experience. Rodriguez also noted that The Rock challenged him to get his signature tattooed permanently on his limb. Sure enough, the superfan did just that and included an image of the fresh ink alongside footage of The Scorpion King star signing his arm.

It was then that Rodriguez took his shot at the wrestling icon. “Hook us up w/ Wrestlemania tickets,’ he quipped in the tweet.

Saw @TheRock at Target last Friday! Childhood hero of mine! I’ll cherish this moment for the rest of my life & I got to experience it w/my daughter. I told Rock that if he signed my arm, I would get it tatted & I’m a man of my word. Hook us up w/Wrestlemania Tickets 😂 #IfYaSmell pic.twitter.com/5FW8rkLQqh — Ruben Rodriguez (@RubenRod24) March 31, 2024

The Rock Goes Abovie and Beyond Rewarding His Fan’s Fresh Tattoo

As you might be guessing, The Rock heard what Rodriguez was cooking. The Rampage star retweeted the post, writing, “Dude holy s**t you did it!! That’s the authentic real deal signature & bull right there! Looks amazing!”, he added.

However, after he lavished praise on his newly tattooed fan, The Rock dropped the ultimate bombshell. “You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss…Pack your bags – because you and your daughter are coming to @wwe #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

Of course, a man going by the nickname “The Final Boss” in the ring right now would simply end at free tickets. “Your tickets, flight, hotel, transportation, and food – are all on me! My team will be reaching out. See you in Philly brother,” The Rock added.

It stands to reason that the generous gift is likely all a ruse. The Rock is probably hoping to help WWE fans forget his ruthless actions in the ring as of late. This week on Monday Night Raw, he and Roman Reigns wrapped up the show with a ruthless assault on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, also going as far as attacking the referees.

The Rock is currently positioned as one of the prominent antagonists in WWE. He’s set to partner with Universal Champion Roman Reigns against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The frightful foursome will compete in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 this weekend. No doubt the freshly-inked Ruben Rodriguez and his daughter will be there, cheering him on.