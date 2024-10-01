wwe-ring-collapses-during-major-monday-night-raw-match-in-wild-video

It was a WWE behemoth battle of the gargantuans on last night’s Monday Night Raw, leading to a cataclysmic ring collapse.

The “Last Monster Standing Match” featured Braun Strowman facing off against Bronson Reed in the main event of the episode. Their rivalry has turned into a full-blown soap opera (a manly one!) over the past month, with weekly episodes of escalating drama and violence that would make John Wick wet himself and cower in a corner

As Monday’s match neared its conclusion, Reed and Strowman climbed to the top rope. In a spectacular display, Reed seized his opponent and executed a superplex, sending them crashing to the canvas below. The impact was so intense that the ring imploded, causing two of the corner posts to collapse inward.

Of course, rasslin acolytes ate up the spectacle.

THE WHOLE WWE RING HAS JUST EXPLODED



THE RING IS BROKEN DOWN #WWERAW



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/xXUZ4nNcCE — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 1, 2024

WWE Commentator Joe Tessitore bellowed out, “The ring just collapsed, the ring just collapsed!”

Braun and Bronson both lay still on the canvas as the stadium crowd went ballistic, cheering like banshees.

“The ropes are gone, the ring has gone, and both men are laid out!” Tessitore yelled.

A WWE Superstar Makes a Much-Anticipated Return to the Collapsed Ring

Fans were delighted by an unexpected surprise when former WWE Champion Seth Rollins made his much-anticipated return. He entered the shattered ring and paused, looking at the chaos before him as the crowd reached a fever pitch.

Rollins then delivered a crushing stomp to Reed’s head against a set of steel steps, securing Strowman the victory as the Last Monster Standing.

Seth Rollins stands in the shattered Ring during Monday night RAW at Ford Center on September 30, 2024 in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, WWE fans loved the ring collapsing stunt, and responded in kind to the video of the moment posted to X.

“One of the best endings to raw I have ever seen!” one fan gushed. “This match is everything we wanted,” a second fan added. “WE WERE WAITING FOR THIS ONLY,’ a third fan declared.

However, there’s always someone who’s unimpressed.

“Y’all are morons, this was the most underwhelming ring break of all time,’ one hater wrote.

Still, it seems that most fans were left satisfied with the manly spectacle of brawn, sweat, and blood.

“From a ring break to Seth’s return. This had everything,” one fan marveled in the comments to the YouTube post of the match.