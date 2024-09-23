WWE Star Rhea Ripley Sparks Frenzy With Workout Video, Outfit: ‘Kiss My Juicy A—’

WWE star Rhea Ripley sent fans into a frenzy when she posted some cheeky workout footage on her X account.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Aussie wrestler took to social media to flaunt her gains and workout gear which was so skimpy it practically left nothing to the imagination. Flexing those muscles and teasing fans, she’s definitely raising the bar on fitness fashion…

WWE star Rhea Ripley sent fans into a tizzy after posting workout footage on social media. (Image via X / @RheaRipley_WWE)

Though the wrestler was all business in the clip and only cracked a small smirk in the pic, she got a bit sassy with her caption.

“Kiss my juicy tattooed a–”, she captioned the footage and gym selfie, along with a kissy emoji.

In the workout footage, Ripley is seen doing a single-leg Romanian deadlift with a dumbbell. Traditionally, this is a lift geared toward strengthening your hamstrings and making your glutes especially juicy. Of course, her signature bling, a septum piercing, was in place.

Ripley showed off her RDL skills in the workout footage. (Image via X / @RheaRipley_WWE)

Of course, the WWE star was sure to showcase a lot of skin and her ink in the post, to the delight of fans. Ripley, real name Demi Bennett, wore black booty shorts and a sports bra for her ligting session, with minimal makeup and her hair pulled back.

Of course, WWE fans had totally normal, healthy reactions to Rhea Ripley’s rump-targeted workout footage.

“God is a woman named Rhea Ripley”, one fan declared on X after watching the clip.

“That’s a lot of pressure on those shoulders. Especially after carrying the women’s division and RAW itself for well over a year!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Fans had some colorful reactions to Ripley’s juicy post. (Image via X / @thwrestleprinxe)

Meanwhile, Ripley certainly ensured maximum engagement with her caption “Kiss my juicy tattooed a–.” Dozens of replies played off the wrestler’s sassy declaration.

One fan stammered likely through rivers of sweat: “yes ma’am whatever you say ma’am.” Another fan offered: “don’t threaten me with a good time.” A third fan added: “If you insist…”.

WWE fandom is totally normal and healthy. (Image via X / @EllieKrote)

“Oh boy… How many takers are you up to ??”, yet another fan wondered.

Meanwhile, Ripley is coming off of a blissful summer in her personal life. She wed fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews last June.