Woman Says Minors Dressed as ‘Harajuku Barbies’ at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Freak-Off’ Parties

A woman claims she witnessed minors dressed as “sexy” Harajuku Barbies at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ purported “Freak-Off” parties.

Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer, revealed in a recent TMZ documentary that she allegedly witnessed minors (whom she initially referred to as “little people”) surrounded by a group of adults at the Miami mansion of the veteran rapper in 2018.

“I looked to the right of me and in the corner and I was like, ‘Are those midgets?’ Because people were over them, like people trying to hide what they’re doing,” Wallace claimed inTMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs.

“They’re all huddled up. But no, they were little people. Dressed up like Harajuku Barbies, red lipstick, looking like real sexy,” she added.

A woman who says she was at what she believes was a Diddy "FO" says there were minors present … minors surrounded by adults.

Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer-songwriter, says she was invited to Diddy's party by a Saudi Prince who flew her from L.A. to Miami. She spoke with TMZ… pic.twitter.com/mTLJMzfZH3 — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) November 12, 2024

Harajuku, a neighborhood in Shibuya, Tokyo, is famous for its lively youth culture and fashion. The phrase ‘Harajuku Barbie,’ made popular by rapper Nicki Minaj, describes a mix of the carefree Harajuku style and the glamorous look of Barbie.

Wallace, who stated that a Saudi prince invited her to the party and flew her in from Los Angeles, acknowledged that she couldn’t clearly see the activities of the minors and adults present. However, she expressed concern, describing the gathering as a “grown party.”

“It’s a shame,” is all Wallace responded with when asked if they were minors.

The Diddy Party Witness Also Claimed to Witness Endless Debauchery

Meanwhile, Wallace seemed to confirm the debauchery that allegedly went down at Diddy’s now-infamous parties.

In the doc, she recounts observing groups of people engaged in sexual activities at the party. She claimed the feast of flesh was still in full swing at 7 a.m. Many attendees seemed to be under the influence of drugs or intoxicated, she claimed.

Of course, Diddy was arrested in September in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and has been denied bail by two judges.

Following his arrest, multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against the veteran rapper, accusing him of decades of abuse.

Currently, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial is set to commence in May 2025.