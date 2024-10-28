Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hosted ‘Freak-Offs’ at His Mansion Following MTV VMAs, Super Bowl Parties

With his trial set to take place next spring, more details about Diddy and his now infamous “freak-offs” are being revealed.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Diddy had hosted the “freak-offs” hours after major entertainment and sports industry events. This included the 2005 MTV VMAs and the 2005 Super Bowl. At least three of the sex parties occurred after some of the most well-known stars partied alongside the notorious rapper.

Among those who attended Diddy’s post-MTV VMA party, NOT freak-offs, were Eva Longoria, Fergie, Ice-T, and Paris Hilton. As the parties went on, the A-listers would casually come and go. There had been no indication that they were aware of what was happening behind closed doors.

Eventually, the party would move to become a “full-blown orgy.” It was revealed that Diddy was the only celebrity to be present for the “freak-off” after the 2005 VMAs afterparty.

The latest details about the “freak-offs” come just days after another lawsuit was filed against Combs. The alleged victim claimed in the court documents that the rapper assaulted her with two other celebrities. This happened when she was 13 years old.

Judge Places Gag Order Feds, Investigators, and Diddy’s Legal Team,

Meanwhile, Judge Arun Subramanian has reportedly rejected a gag order that was requested from Diddy’s legal team. The rapper’s lawyers made the request to prevent federal officials from leaking information about the case.

However, despite rejecting the gag order request, Judge Subramanian did issue a similar order. This prevents federal agents, investigators, and Diddy’s team from leaking information about the case.

“To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to the defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked,” Subramanian stated “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial. … The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”

Diddy was arrested in mid-September and was indicted by the grand jury. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

At the time, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo released a statement. “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

The lawyer then added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.”