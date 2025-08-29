Woman Loses Home After Falling For Deepfakes Of Soap Opera Star

A woman from California fell for an AI deepfake scam that convinced her she had a relationship with a soap opera star, only to end up losing her home. According to the Daily Mail, 66-year-old Abigail Ruvalcaba sparked a relationship with Steve Burton, a cast member of General Hospital, not knowing it wasn’t really him.

Scammer Makes Woman Believe She’s In A Relationship With A Soap Opera Star

This fake relationship occurred over Facebook in October 2024. Abigail began speaking to whom she believed was Burton using video messages. What she didn’t know was that a scammer was using AI to create deepfakes of Burton.

These AI videos not only recreated his likeness, but they also made the videos sound like the actor. Abigail spoke with KTLA about the horrifying scam.

“I thought I was in love,” she said. “I thought we were going to have a good life together.”

The videos this scammer created were so realistic that Abigail truly believed them to be real. “To me, it looks real, even now,” she continued. “I don’t know anything about AI.”

It didn’t take long before the scammer began requesting money from Abigail. They claimed they would eventually pay her back. At this point, she believed they were in love, so she ended up sending the scammer over $81,000 in cash.

“And then checks and Zelle and Bitcoin,” she explained. “It was everything.”

Mother Sells Condo To Give Scammer Money

The scam escalated even further to the point where Abigail gave away her life savings. She even sold her family’s condo for $350,000 and sent the scammer the earnings.

Abigail’s daughter, Vivian Ruvalcaba, couldn’t believe how fast everything went downhill. “It happened so quickly, within less than three weeks,” said Vivian. “The sale of the home was done. It was over with.”

Vivian explained that due to her mother’s severe bipolar disorder, she would easily fall for scammers. “She argued with me, saying, ‘No, how are you telling me this is AI if it sounds like him? That’s his face, that’s his voice, I watch him on television all the time,'” Vivian said.

The victim’s daughter set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for her mother after falling prey to the scam. “At 27, she was diagnosed with Bipolar 1 Disorder,” Vivian wrote.

“Today, she lives on permanent disability through Social Security because her disorder took over her life. Last year, while in a manic phase, she was targeted by an online romance scammer. He stole $81,000 from her and then pressured her to sell her home to give him another $70,000.”

In response to the deepfake reports, Steve Burton made a Facebook post warning fans of scammers. “Please be careful. Fakes everywhere,” wrote the soap opera actor.

“I only message on Instagram @1steveburton if I do. my agent, or anybody representing me will never message you. It’s not me ever. Be careful.”

Family Sues Company That Bought Condo

Vivian detailed how the home only had a $45,000 mortgage left. Unfortunately, her mother sold the condo to a house-flipping company far below market value.

“I begged them to reverse the sale,” Vivian continued. “I told them we’d give them their money back, just forget the deal ever happened. I pleaded with them to do the right thing. They told me they’d call me back. But instead of calling me back, my parents received a three-day quit or pay notice taped to their door.”

Despite her eviction attorneys sending letters explaining her mother’s condition, the companies didn’t seem to care. Now, neither of her elderly parents has a home to live in.

“This isn’t just a mistake. This is elder abuse,” Vivian said. “This is financial exploitation. And it’s happening in plain sight because companies chose profit over humanity, even after attorneys and family begged them to stop.”

The family now plans to sue the companies that bought the condo. She is hoping they don’t evict her mother by September 3, but the date is getting dangerously close.

Abigail was left devastated by the scam. “I feel stupid, taken,” said Abigail. “Why is somebody asking me for money? I feel like a dummy. I was in a fantasy world, obviously.”