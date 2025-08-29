California Teen Allegedly Livestreamed Attempted Murder On Discord, Wrote Apology Letter

A California teenager, 18-year-old Luis McLaughlin Jr., is accused of attempting to murder a man with a knife while livestreaming the incident on Discord. Reportedly, McLaughlin wrote an apology letter following his arrest.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Newark Police Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 19. At around 11:36 p.m., NPD officers responded to Thornton Avenue following an assault with a deadly weapon report. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim, unnamed, was transferred to a local hospital. KTVU reported that he suffered a punctured lung. He has been treated for his injuries and is now in stable condition.

The NPD managed to identify Luis McLaughlin Jr. as the suspect. As per the release, the police didn’t manage to establish a connection with him and his alleged victim. Therefore, they concluded that the alleged stabbing was “motivated by a desire for notoriety.”

Attempted Murder, Livestreamed

KRON reported, citing the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, that McLaughlin allegedly livestreamed the attack on Discord, a popular gaming app that allows players to communicate with each other.

The victim, at the time, the DA’s office said, was cleaning kitchen equipment behind a restaurant. McLaughlin allegedly approached him from behind and stabbed him in the back, investigators said.

Two days after the incident, police learned that a backpack had been found in a neighbor’s backyard. Additionally, a sweatshirt and a knife sheath were also found, all allegedly belonging to McLaughlin.

On August 24, a SWAT team arrested Luis McLauglin at a Civic Terrace Avenue residence. He was charged with premeditated attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and mayhem. During his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday, August 27, KRON reported.

According to KTVU, McLaughlin wrote an apology letter after he was arrested. The contents of the letter are unknown.

“We would like to acknowledge investigators and support personnel for their tireless efforts and commitment to justice, which contributed to the swift identification and apprehension of the suspect,” the NPD said. “Newark Police Officers are dedicated to pursuing those who commit acts of violence and holding them accountable, ensuring Newark remains a safe community.”