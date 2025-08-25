Florida Mother Accused Of Leaving Kids Alone In Bug-Infested Condo: ‘Had Things To Do’

A 34-year-old Florida mother, Miriam Shvetz, is accused of leaving her two young children, aged 5 and 9, alone in a bug-infested apartment. She now faces child neglect charges.

As reported by WPLG, citing an arrest report, the discovery was made on Thursday, August 21. Shvetz’s ex-husband called 911 to the woman’s Ocean 36 North Condominium home, located on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

The children’s father had dropped them off at the residence, but they informed him that “the mother was not home.” The report added that, when talking with investigators, the father revealed that Shvetz “did not communicate with him that she was not going to be home.”

Upon arrival, a responding officer witnessed one of Shvetz’s children speaking with her through a video phone call. The child was crying, the report added. Shvetz allegedly told police that she was unable to come home because “she had things to do.”

Filthy Condo

Things would take a disturbing turn after police officers entered the apartment and reportedly noted a foul smell of urine and rotting food.

“The walls and floors were filthy and the kitchen had old food and dirty dishes scattered throughout, with flies and insects,” the report said. “One of the toilets was clogged and full of old urine and feces. Feces (were) also scattered throughout the bathroom floor.”

On top of the reported filthy apartment, the ex-husband allegedly told investigators that Shvetz, the children’s primary parent, had not enrolled the two children in school. Furthermore, the man stated that the 34-year-old mother had “no plans” to do so, according to the report.

A third child, a 7-year-old, however, does go to school. Since the discovery, the children’s father has been added to the children’s school. He is working to enroll them, the report stated.

As reported by Law & Crime, the couple filed for divorce back in 2022. Ever since 2023, the couple has been embroiled in a custody dispute for the children. According to the police, they have responded to Shvetz’s home at least four times during this dispute.

Miriam Shvetz was arrested and charged wtih two counts of child neglect with no great harm. As of Friday, August 22, she remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, as per WPLG.