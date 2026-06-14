5 Seasons of Major CBS Show Hit Netflix

Netflix just gave crime-drama fans a reason to clear their schedules.

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Five seasons of the hit CBS series Hawaii Five-0 landed on Netflix on June 1, per Tudum, bringing 118 episodes of sun-soaked investigations, explosive action, and one of television’s most popular police task forces back into the streaming spotlight. The addition appeared on Netflix’s official June 2026 release schedule and marks the show’s return to the platform after several years away.

The long-running procedural originally aired on CBS from 2010 to 2020 and ran for 10 seasons. The reboot starred Alex O’Loughlin as Steve McGarrett, a former Navy SEAL who returns to Hawaii and leads an elite crime-fighting unit tasked with tackling the state’s most dangerous cases. Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and Chi McBride also helped turn the series into a fan favorite.

Only Half Of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Is Coming To Netflix, However

Netflix subscribers may be able to binge Seasons 1 through 5, which cover the show’s first 118 episodes, but that isn’t every season of the show. While fans may celebrate the return, there is a catch: the streamer has not added Seasons 6 through 10. Netflix has not announced when, or if, the remaining seasons will arrive.

Even so, the move fits Netflix’s growing strategy of licensing proven broadcast hits. In recent years, older network dramas and procedurals have found new audiences on streaming, often climbing viewing charts long after their original television runs ended. Hawaii Five-0 joins that trend as Netflix continues to expand its lineup with recognizable fan favorites.

The timing could work in the show’s favor. Summer viewers often gravitate toward long-running series with large episode counts, and Hawaii Five-0 offers plenty of material for a marathon watch.

For longtime viewers, the Netflix debut offers a chance to revisit the early years of the task force. For newcomers, it provides the perfect opportunity to discover why the CBS hit became one of television’s most enduring crime dramas.

Book ’em, Danno. The binge-watch is officially on.