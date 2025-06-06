Woman Arrested After 37 Dead Dogs Found At Animal Rescue Shelter

A woman was arrested in Basildon, England, after police found 37 dead dogs on a property believed to be an animal shelter. Essex Police confirmed on Wednesday, June 4, in a press release that they had charged the 25-year-old woman on suspicion of animal cruelty.

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty as part of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team’s ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of 37 dead dogs in Billericay,” it read.

37 Dead Dogs Found At Animal Shelter Lead To Woman’s Arrest

Since their initial police raids on May 14, Essex Police confirmed it had found four more bodies. They found the bodies after they had already dismantled the building. According to the BBC, the property with the dead canines was believed to be a rescue center.

“We are now working to respectfully remove these remains from the scene,” said the statement. “The Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team will work to establish if they are linked to our investigation.”

The police worked alongside the RSPCA to help recover 21 live animals from the property. “This discovery followed a joint visit by Essex Police, the RSPCA and Basildon Council to a property in Crays Hill last month.”

This hasn’t been the only arrest connected to this investigation. Police charged 25-year-old Ovaeed Rahman with a myriad of offences. These include causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and three counts of fraud by false representation. Also, an offence contrary to Section 9 of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act. This is the duty of the person responsible for the animal to ensure welfare.

His next scheduled court date at Basildon Crown Court is on June 9. Meanwhile, a second man whom the cops arrested in this investigation was released on bail until July.

Inspector Steve Parry with the Basildon Neighborhood Policing Team gave his own statement. “We understand the concerns of the local community,” said Parry. “We would ask people not to speculate and allow us to carry out our complex and thorough investigations.”

Perry had previously released a statement to the community after the May raids. “The connection people had with their pets is obvious in each case and I promise that this is not lost on us. We will be in touch with those who have submitted suitable information as soon as we can.”