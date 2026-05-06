denis-leary-gets-bad-career-news

Denis Leary has suffered a disappointing career setback as the TV landscape continues to change in the era dominated by streaming and social media.

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Fox has canceled Leary’s comedy series Going Dutch after just two seasons, according to Variety.

The series aired for two seasons, with the most recent season premiering in January 2026. The show’s final episode aired on April 23. Leary starred alongside Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, Hal Cumpston, Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, and Kristen Johnston.

Going Dutch was about an “arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel” (Leary, of course) who, after an “epically unfiltered rant,” is reassigned to the “least strategic army base in the world” in the Netherlands. There, he tries to reinstate discipline among military misfits. He’s aided by the base’s previous leader, who is also his estranged daughter (Misiak).

Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak in a scene from ‘Going Dutch.’ (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Joel Church-Cooper created the series, with Leary also serving as executive producer via his Amoeba production company.

According to Variety, news of the cancellation comes just a week before Fox is set to present its new slate to advertisers in New York. At the event, the network will unveil its 2026-2027 broadcast season lineup. Fox has already renewed most of its scripted shows, including Doc, Best Medicine, and Memory of a Killer. The Joel McHale-led sitcom Animal Control was also renewed for a fifth season.

In recent years, Fox has shifted its focus from scripted programming to unscripted formats and game shows. Reflecting this strategy, the network recently greenlit The Marriage Market, a new dating show hosted by Whitney Cummings, for the upcoming season.

Denis Leary Set to Return to a Beloved Franchise Next Year

Don’t feel too bad for Denis Leary. Though his show got the axe, he’s returning to a beloved franchise. 20th Century Studios just dropped the first trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the first Ice Age film in over a decade, hitting theaters next February. Leary will be joined by fellow franchise veterans Ray Romano and Queen Latifah.

‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ stars Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Ray Romano speak during CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The original Ice Age (2002) was followed by four sequels: The Meltdown (2006), Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Continental Drift (2012), and Collision Course (2016). John Leguizamo and Simon Pegg will also return for Ice Age: Boiling Point.