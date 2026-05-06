Katie Price And Her Husband Reveal Their New Relationship Tattoos

Media personality Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews have revealed their new matching tattoos during a recent trip to Dubai.

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The couple shared images and videos on social media showing the fresh ink, which includes bold phrases that starkly show their dedication to each other. On her since-expired Instagram Story, Price unveiled a prominent tattoo reading “Owned by Lee,” while Andrews displayed multiple tributes to his wife, including tattoos of her name and a corresponding “Owned by Katie” design.

I’ve always thought that such tattoos are jinxed. So I hope I’m not writing a very different article further down the line…

They revealed the tattoos while spending time together in Dubai, where their relationship has frequently played out in public since their rapid engagement and marriage earlier in 2026. The pair’s decision to get matching tattoos reflects the intensity of their relationship, which developed quickly after they met online.

Footage shared online shows Andrews receiving one of the tattoos while Price documented the moment, reinforcing their shared approach to publicising their relationship milestones. Reports indicate that Andrews opted for several designs dedicated to Price, including placements on his hand and body, while Price chose a single, highly visible statement piece.

Fans Respond To Bold New Tattoos

The tattoos have sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing support for the couple’s openness and others questioning the permanence and symbolism of the wording. The phrase “Owned by” in particular has drawn attention on social media, where followers debated its meaning and tone.

The reveal comes amid continued public interest in the couple’s relationship, which has attracted headlines since their whirlwind romance began. Price, who has a long history in the public eye, has often documented her personal life, and her latest tattoos add to an extensive collection that reflects different stages of her relationships and experiences.

As their relationship continues to unfold in the spotlight, the new tattoos mark another chapter in a partnership defined by rapid developments and public displays of affection.