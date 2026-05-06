another-bbq-restaurant-chain-abruptly-closes-all-locations

A beloved Southern BBQ chain abruptly closed all of its locations, leaving a trail of broken hearts and empty stomachs across the South.

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According to local outlet WCIV, management confirmed that Rodney Scott’s BBQ in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, will close this Mother’s Day weekend. Located at 1011 King Street, this restaurant joins the brand’s other shuttered locations in Trussville and Valley Post, Alabama. Staff in Charleston reported that locations in Atlanta, Nashville, and Homewood have also closed, at least temporarily.

According to AL.com, the Birmingham-based owner, Pihakis Restaurant Group, is currently involved in two lawsuits totaling more than $1 million in unpaid bills and liens. Additionally, a developer is suing the group for over $12 million. The outlet reported that Pihakis began closing restaurants on April 12 and, as of April 30, had temporarily shuttered 16 locations. These closures include three Rodney Scott’s restaurants in Alabama and nine Hero Cafes across Alabama and Georgia.

BBQ Fans Mourn After Restaurant Chain Abruptly Closes All Locations

Of course, fans of the BBQ restaurant chain took to the streets to express their greasy, tear-stained sorrow over the news.

“I’ve seen cars and people all the way around the block,” local Chris Boone lamented to WCIV, reminiscing about the restaurant’s opening day. “Bummed out for sure.” He had rushed to the scene after seeing the tragic news on social media.

“This is a place that was definitely worth coming back to,” said first-time customer Ryan Rogers, who now tragically never can. “It would’ve been really nice to bring some friends out here.”

“It’ll be sad to see it go,” added Josh Swanson, who accompanied Rogers on his tragic maiden voyage, having eaten there himself in the past.

Meanwhile, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ was “born out of a friendship between Rodney Scott and Nick Pihakis and their mutual respect for… great barbecue,” according to its website.

Rodney Scott checks racks of ribs as they cook on July 03, 2018, in Charleston, SC. (Photo by Alex Holt/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)



In 2018, Scott, 54, was also named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation. The pitmaster grew up learning the barbecue trade at his parents’ eatery, Scott’s Variety Store and Bar-B-Q, in Hemingway, S.C. He opened the first location of his own restaurant in Charleston in 2017.