Fire Breaks out at Theatre, Major Broadway Production Forced to Temporarily Close

The Broadway production of The Book of Mormon was forced to close indefinitely after a 3-alarm fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

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According to the New York Post, the fire started around 10 a.m. on Monday. Approximately 60 FDNY and close to 200 first responders were on the scene at West 49 Street in Midtown.

FDNY Assistant Chief David Simms revealed that the fire started in the theatre’s electrical room, located between floors four and five, and between the fifth floor and the roof.

“This was a deep-seeded fire involving a lot of electrical equipment,” he also shared.

Although one firefighter sustained a minor injury, all theatre workers were safe and accounted for.

“Everyone has been safely removed from the theatre. We will keep all parties abreast of this developing situation,” Ambassador Theater Group shared in a statement.

The theatre has been home to The Book of Mormon since 2011. No shows were scheduled for Monday. However, performances at the theatre were canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Theatre Will Be ‘Out of Service Pending Repairs’

Meanwhile, Simms confirmed that the Eugene O’Neill Theatre will be “out of service pending repairs.” The New York City Department of Building is expected to investigate the fire.

“There’s been substantial damage on the fourth floor and the electrical room,” Simms continued. “Which contains lighting equipment and the hanging chandeliers.”

Book of Mormon and ATG Entertainment issued a joint statement about the fire. “The show will continue to work with theatre owners, ATG Entertainment, the FDNY, and other relevant parties to assess the damage resulting from a fire at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre this morning.”

The statement further revealed, “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the cast and company of The Book of Mormon and our audiences, performances for The Book of Mormon will be canceled on Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 6. The show will continue to work with theatre owners, ATG Entertainment, the FDNY, and other relevant parties to assess the damage resulting from a fire at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre this morning. Ticket holders will be notified by point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.