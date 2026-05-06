The Two-Year-Old With A Condition Shared By No One Else In The World

A two-year-old girl has become the only known person in the world diagnosed with a unique, seizure-causing genetic condition.

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Bridget McNally was diagnosed shortly after birth with a previously undocumented chromosome duplication that doctors say sets her apart from every other recorded case. The condition triggers seizures and contributes to severe developmental delays and muscle weakness, significantly affecting her daily life.

Medical experts have not identified another patient with the same genetic variation. This leaves Bridget’s family and doctors without a clear roadmap for treatment or prognosis. Because the condition is so rare, physicians cannot rely on established case studies or long-term data

Bridget experiences frequent health challenges linked to the disorder. The chromosome duplication disrupts normal neurological function, leading to seizures that require constant monitoring and care. Her condition also limits her physical development, making routine activities more difficult than for other children her age.

Bridget McNally’s Family Have Set Up A GoFundMe

A fundraiser was set up by her father, Christopher McNally. Her parents also spoke to SWNS about the trials and tribulations of Bridget’s unique condition.

“There’s no name, just numbers,” Christopher said, recalling the moment Bridget was diagnosed. “We were told she may never walk as she has muscle weakness, feeding issues and epilepsy.”

“She has a very uncomfortable life being unable to sit upright or walk yet, and can’t eat like a normal two year old.”

“She goes to physio to try to get better with her muscles but she’s still having difficulties,” he continued. “She’s a fighter though.”

Doctors continue to monitor her condition closely, adapting care strategies as they learn more about how the duplication affects her body.

The GoFundMe has almost reached its goal of $2.2K. The donations are going to make the garden of their home safe for Bridget to sit and play in.

“We are Asking if people can help donate money to pay for materials for our decking and roof to give Bridget the shade she needs to sit out in her garden seizure free [sic].”