Man Accused Of Intentionally Driving Car Into Family, Killing Mom And Dog, Found Dead In Cell

A 49-year-old Wisconsin man named Jeffrey Endres, who was accused of intentionally driving into a family in late April, killing a mother and a dog, was found dead in his cell. Currently, no cause of death has been released, but Endres allegedly expressed suicidal thoughts in the past.

According to a press release issued by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered an unresponsive individual on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 5:57 a.m. Deputies and medical staff initiated lifesaving efforts, with Madison Fire Department paramedics arriving to continue resuscitation attempts. The individual, however, was pronounced dead.

As reported by Fox 47, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased individual as Jeffrey Enders on Thursday, May 8. Currently, Endres’s death is under investigation by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Madison Police Department. No cause of death has been determined.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the person’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in its press release. “We take any in-custody death extremely seriously, and this will be thoroughly investigated to ensure full transparency.”

WMTV reported that Endres died exactly one day after he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and mistreatment of animals causing death.

Fatal Crash

According to the Village of Cottage Grove Police Department, the incident occurred on Monday, April 28, at around 6:36 p.m. Ocurring on Landmark Drive in the Village of Cottage Grove, a family was allegedly struck by Endres. Each of its members was transported to a local hospital.

One of those individuals, Dr. Kami Hansen, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The family’s dog was killed at the scene. Paul Hansen, Kami’s husband, and their 13-year-old son were injured. The minor suffered a concussion and required surgery, as per PEOPLE. Paul, on the other hand, only suffered minor injuries.

Endres, at the time, told medical staff that he lost control of his vehicle, according to the outlet. While at a hospital receiving treatment, Endres reportedly disclosed having recent suicidal thoughts.

However, WTJM reports on a criminal complaint that claimed that Endres was motivated by an alleged crime committed by a Hansen family member against an Endres family child. Deputy District Attorney William Brown said that the crash was an “act of revenge,” with witnesses telling police that Endres allegedly accelerated before hitting the Hansen family.

Days after the incident took place, police arrested Jeffrey Endres on Thursday, May 1. He was booked into the Dane County Sheriff’s Department Jail. A week later, as stated above, Endres was charged. A day later, he was dead.