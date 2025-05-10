More Than 150 Dogs And Cats Found In Utah Hoarder’s House, Who Faces 637 Animal Abuse Charges

A Utah man, Miguel Salgado-Vargas, 73, has been charged with a whopping 637 animal abuse charges after officers discovered more than 150 dogs and 11 cats living in terrible conditions. Additionally, 50-year-old Ramon Cano Aispuro, Salgado-Vargas’s nephew, faces 336 charges of his own.

According to KSL.com, the discovery came about on April 15. Animal services officers entered Salgado-Vargas’s residence located in Ogden, Utah, and removed a total of 157 dogs and 11 cats. Bodycam footage obtained by KUTV shows the dogs living in poor conditions. The officers were forced to wear gas masks due to the stench.

Miguel Salgado-Vargas was arrested and charged with 637 animal abuse charges. According to ABC4, these include 148 counts of unlicensed animals, 148 counts of failure to obtain rabies vaccination, 168 counts of public nuisance, 168 counts of cruelty to animals, and one count of kennel/cattery violation.

His nephew, Ramon Cano Aispuro, was charged with 168 counts of cruelty to animals and 168 counts of public nuisance.

Reportedly, both men were involved in a similar incident back in 2012. According to KSL.com, authorities removed 149 dogs from the same residence as the April 2025 incident. Neither man was charged at the time.

Animals Rescued

The City of Ogden released a statement cited by KSL.com, which updated the number of animals found to the aforementioned amount.

“This case has deeply impacted our community,” the statement read. “We recognize the emotional and mental health challenges that may contribute to animal hoarding behaviors.”

Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube was grateful for the efforts carried out by authorities to retrieve all animals.

“We are grateful for the swift coordination between our local and regional partners that ensured every animal was removed safely and given the care it needed,” Sube said. “This case is a reminder of the importance of community reporting and regional cooperation.

Reportedly, no animals required euthanasia. Only 13 dogs remain at the Weber County Animal Shelter, waiting for their forever home.

“Thanks to a collaborative regional response, most of the animals have since been transferred to shelters and rescue organizations across Utah and as far as Blackfoot, Idaho, including placements with Salt Lake County Animal Services, Davis County Animal Services, and the Humane Scoeity of Utah,” Ogden police said in an update.