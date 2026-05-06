hugh-jackman-and-sutton-foster-step-out-for-their-1st-met-gala-as-a-couple

More than a year after going public with their romance, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attended their first Met Gala as a couple.

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The former Music Man co-stars were all smiles as they stepped out for the fashionable philanthropy event in New York City over the weekend.

Foster donned a gorgeous one-shoulder metallic-gold gown with jewelry by Fred Leighon. Jackman opted for his signature black-and-white suit with a matching bow tie.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Before they headed to the event, Jackman took to Instagram to tease the duo’s upcoming appearance.

“Off to the #METGALA2026,” the X-Men star wrote. He also tagged Foster in the post.

The couple, who had been friends for years, seemingly confirmed their relationship in January 2025 when they were caught holding hands. They made their red-carpet debut in October 2025 at the premiere of Jackson’s film Song Sung Blue.

Jackman was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness. They exchanged vows at St. John’s in Toorak, Victoria, on April 11, 1996. They had met on the set of Australia’s TV show Correlli.

The former couple adopted two children after Furness experienced two miscarriages.

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced they had separated. Furness filed for divorce in May 2025, which was finalized a month later.

Foster married her second husband, Ted Griffin, in 2014. The now-exes adopted a baby girl named Emily in 2017. Foster filed for divorce in October 2024.

She was previously married to her first husband/actor Christian Borle, whom she met in college. They divorced in 2009 but remain friends.

Jackman Reportedly Gave His Ex-Wife a Heads-Up About the Met Gala Appearance

Sources told Sky News that Jackman had given Furness a heads-up about his and Foster’s 2026 Met Gala appearance.

“Of course it burns to see Hugh there with Sutton on his arm,” the insider said. “That was always their special night of nights and one of the few she actually enjoyed.”

The source further shared, “Hugh did let Deb know he would be taking Sutton this year, but that only proves he’s fully aware of how much it will sting to see him with the women who stole his heart from her. But Hugh’s starting to find a bit of backbone and isn’t pandering anymore to hurt feelings over Sutton.”

“She’s here to stay, and he has every intention of making her a permanent part of the family,” the insider added.