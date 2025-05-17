Woman Accused Of Super Bowl Reporter’s Murder Sentenced To 25 Years In Separate Case

The woman who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Telemundo Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano’s death, Danette Colbert, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in an unrelated fraud case.

The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General confirmed via a Facebook post on May 15 that Colbert was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a “previous conviction.” As per Fox News Digital, a judge sentenced Colbert to a 10-year suspended sentence. She had been found guilty of theft, computer fraud, and illegal transmission of monetary funds in 2024.

As per the Associated Press, Colbert was on probation when she was arrested after Adan Manzano was found dead in his New Orleans hotel room back on February 5. She was accused of stealing Manzano’s cellphone and credit cards. Manzano, who was supposed to cover Super Bowl LIX, was also found with alcohol and Xanax in his system.

On Thursday, May 15, as per Fox News Digital, prosecutors argued that Colbert’s previous sentence was illegal. They argued this based on her past criminal history. However, Judge Nandi F. Campbell refused to correct her previous probation sentence, denying the prosecutors’ motion.

However, Campbell did agree that Danette was a habitual offender. Therefore, the judge sentenced the so-called “Bourbon Street Hustler” to 25 years in prison.

“The evidence was overwhelming that this woman was a serial fraudster and took advantage of multiple tourists and innocent people over many years in the French Quarter,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill wrote on Facebook.

Murill also stated that she wished that Manzano’s life could’ve been saved, a sentiment many have shared. It has been argued that if Colbert had been incarcerated, Manzano wouldn’t have died, allegedly at the hands of Colbert.

“His family and co-workers remain in my thoughts and prayers,” Murill concluded. “I’m hopeful and confident justice will be served in Jefferson Parish as well, where Colbert is also facing charges of second-degree murder for Manzano’s death.”

Danette Colbert and her accomplice, Ricky White, have been charged with murder in connection with Manzano’s death.