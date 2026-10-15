Major ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals Birth of Baby Girl

Months after announcing that she was pregnant with her second child, Kaley Cuoco is now officially a mom of two.

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The Big Bang Theory actress premiered her newest family member in an Instagram post on Oct. 14.

‘Big Bang Theory’ alum Kaley Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, in 2025. (Photo by Bryan Derballa/Getty Images for IMDb)

“🎀Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey🎀. 💖10/12/26💖,” she wrote.

“There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing . We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete 😭Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! 😂💕 @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever , girl daddy! 💘”

Cuoco and Pelphrey are also parents to three-year-old daughter Matilda.

“CAN’T 😭😭😭😭😭💖💖💖💖💖,” Cuoco’s sister Briana wrote.

Many of her former Big Bang costars shared messages of congratulations for the new arrival.

“LOVE YOU SIS,” Kunal Nayyar wrote.

“PHILOMENA!!! You’re stunning. Welcome! And congratulations to the whole family! ♥️🩵💛,” Simon Helberg added.

Melissa Rauch wrote “Welcome to the world beautiful Philomena!!! The biggest congratulations and so much love to all of you!! 💕💕💕💕💕”

Kevin Sussman also commented, writing “Congratulations! Love, love, love, love!!!!!”

“Congratulations, mama,” Wil Wheaton wrote.

Other celebrities also chimed in with their well wishes: