Emmys in Talks to Move off Broadcast TV and Shift to Major Streaming Service

The Emmy Awards could leave broadcast television for the first time as the Television Academy holds discussions with Amazon Prime Video about a potential new home for the annual ceremony.

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The talks follow the end of an eight-year agreement that saw the Emmys rotate among ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. NBC carried the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, marking the final ceremony under the latest broadcast arrangement.

Variety reported that the Television Academy and Amazon are discussing a licensing agreement that would allow Prime Video to carry the Emmy telecast. The Academy confirmed it is having conversations about the ceremony’s future but has not announced an agreement.

TV Academy chair Cris Abrego told the outlet that “conversations are continuing” on a new TV deal, and “when we get news, we’ll be more than happy to share.”

The Emmys Could Jump From Broadcasting To Streaming

The Academy has considered different options for the next phase of the Emmys. Those discussions could include another broadcast arrangement, a combination of broadcast and streaming, or a move entirely to a streaming platform.

A deal with Prime Video would represent a major change for one of the television industry’s longest-running awards shows. The Emmys have rotated among the four major U.S. broadcast networks since the 1990s, giving each network an opportunity to televise the ceremony.

Prime Video already carries live programming and has experience with major awards events. The streaming service currently broadcasts the Academy of Country Music Awards and has also built a substantial live sports operation.

The potential Emmy move comes as other major awards organizations explore new distribution models. The Academy Awards will stream exclusively on YouTube in 2029. The Grammy Awards will also change broadcast homes, moving from CBS to ABC in 2027 while receiving simulcasts on Hulu and Disney+.

Financial terms remain unclear for any potential agreement between the Television Academy and Amazon. Under the previous broadcast arrangement, the networks reportedly paid slightly more than $8 million annually for the Emmy telecast.