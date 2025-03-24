Reporter Who Died Covering Super Bowl’s Cause of Death Revealed: Latest on Adan Manzano Investigation

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old sports anchor and reporter from Kansas City, passed away while covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Details of the cause of his death have now been revealed.

The Kenner Police Department hosted a press conference on Tuesday, March 18, to provide an update on the investigation into the unexpected passing of the Telemundo reporter.

Positional asphyxia was also listed as a contributing factor in Manzano’s death. He was found dead in a hotel room in Kenner, just west of New Orleans, on February 5. According to the coroner, he was lying face down on a pillow.

The Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be “undetermined.”

Manzano, a journalist for Telemundo Kansas City, died at the age of 27 while in New Orleans to cover Super Bowl LIX.

“Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star. [His] dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work,” Telemundo Kansas City wrote at the time. “We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community.”

Two Suspects Face Charges Related to Adan Marzano’s Death

On February 6, police arrested Danette Colbert on charges of fraud and theft. She was allegedly found using Manzano’s credit card just one day after his death.

On Monday, March 17, Kenner detectives secured and executed an arrest warrant for Colbert on charges of Second Degree Murder. Meanwhile, she is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, per US Weekly.

Police have revealed the discovery of “critical evidence” tying Colbert to the crime. Investigators found indications that Colbert, along with an associate, regularly used substances to incapacitate their victims. A search of Colbert’s home, conducted just a day after Manzano’s death, uncovered Alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax).

During last week’s press conference, police alleged that Colbert collaborated with an accomplice. He now faces charges of simple robbery along with multiple counts of fraud.

Meanwhile, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley declared his department’s commitment to Manzano’s case.

“I’m committed to leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for Adan Manzano’s family and friends,” Chief Conley declared in a statement. “The men and women of the Kenner Police Department are working around the clock to ensure this does not happen to another family.”