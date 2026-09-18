Toys ‘R’ Us Making Huge Comeback

Nostalgic retailer Toys “R” Us is staging a huge comeback… just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

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The company announced on Sept. 17 that it plans to roll out 120 new standalone stores across the United States. Currently, only 40 Toys “R” Us stores are operating following a series of closures after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017.

Between the planned new locations in partnership with Go! Retail Group and the 40 still open, the retailer will have 160 brick-and-mortar locations.

“This is a major moment for Toys ‘R’ Us as we significantly expand our presence across the United States,” Toys “R” Us executive vice president Jamie Uitdenhowen explained in a statement.

“Together with our incredible partners, we are growing Toys ‘R’ Us in unique ways to meet customers wherever they are, whether that’s at a standalone store in their hometown, inside Macy’s, at the airport or at a Navy Exchange,” Uitdenhowen added. “Toys ‘R’ Us has always been a place for discovery, and we’re building on that legacy by bringing customers the hottest toys, biggest trends and experiences that make the brand unlike any other.”

So far, Toys “R” Us hasn’t revealed where all of the new locations will be. However, the company teased several snazzy features for its comeback. The retailer promised the “hottest toys, collectibles and must-have gifts from the world’s most popular toy brands and latest movies.” This includes favorites like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon and KPop Demon Hunters.

Toys ‘R’ Us Comeback Promises a Few Modern Twists…

The expansion also offers a few modern twists, like candy shops and cafés. In a very 2026 move, some of the upcoming locations will also sport new Creator Studios areas, “where influencers, creators and toy brands can create content, unveil new products and host toy reveals, launches and special events.”

A Toys ‘R’ Us store in Orlando that was shuttered in 2018. The company is reportedly making a comeback this year, adding 120 locations. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Content creation aside, Go! Retail Group CEO Gideon Schlessinger reminded customers (many aging Millennials with toy-age kids) about the nostalgic aspect of shopping at the store where customers “don’t wanna grow up.”

“There’s something special about walking into a Toys ‘R’ Us store, especially during the holidays — the excitement of discovering the hottest toys, seeing favorite brands and characters come to life, and finding that perfect gift,” Schlessinger said in a statement.

“With 160 stores open this season, we have an incredible opportunity to bring that experience to millions of customers,” he noted, “and create destinations they’ll want to come back to throughout the year.”