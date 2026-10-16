Major ABC Star Among 4 People Injured While Filiming Hit Show

ABC’s hit show 9-1-1 is drawing attention after stunts performed on the show injured three stunt performers in rapid succession. Show star Oliver Stark was also injured performing one of the same stunts.

Videos by Suggest

According to Deadline, Stark was injured in late August while performing a stunt and required surgery. Sources told the trade outlet that production continued in light of his injury. Stark has since returned to work.

Images of an injured Stark made their way around social media.

“Apparently Ryan told a fan today that Oliver broke his ankle and there are many videos and pictures of him walking with a support on his knee. Do you guys think they’re gonna write into the show or not?” a fan wrote in the 9-1-1 fan Reddit page.

ABC’s ‘9-1-1’ star Oliver Stark as Buck (Credit: Disney/Justin Stephens)

“I read that he injured his leg during a stunt scene. This is not the first time that Oliver has been injured on set, and if they could hide it the first time, then, they could hide it this time too. However, it is always possible that they write it into the storyline, but given that we have him in uniform, they’ll probably just hide it,” another fan replied.

Details of the injury have not been reported, according to Deadline.

Sources said “the stunt involved a firefighter swinging from a car over a set piece to the ladder truck.” During rehearsals, a stunt double sprained an ankle performing the same stunt, but declined medical treatment.

Despite the mechanics of the stunt being adjusted, Stark rolled his ankle over another performer during the stunt.

In the weeks following the injury, two more stunt performers were injured.

One injured their arm on a set piece with jagged metal sticking out. That injury required a trip to the hospital and stitches. In late September, another performer was sent to the hospital after a stunt went awry.

According to sources close to the production, the hospital visit was “precautionary” after an “awkward landing” on a platform designed to simulate a ground collapse. The performer sustained a broken rib and a minor compressed lung. It is unclear if they’ve returned to work.