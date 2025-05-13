Mother Charged With Murder After House Fire That Killed 3 Children

Authorities have charged a woman in Australia in connection with a ‘suspicious’ house fire which killed three children.

According to a press release by the Queensland Police, emergency services responded to a house ‘engulfed by flames’ in Harristown on May 7 at around 12:30 AM. Following a search of the property, firefighters discovered what they believed to be the body of a 9-year-old child. Authorities rushed a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old away for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries at Queensland Children’s Hospital.

A 34-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and an 11-year-old boy managed to escape the blaze. Doctors treated the 34-year-old for severe arm injuries while the other two suffered minor injuries. The police department explained that after an extensive investigation involving multiple units, they have charged a 36-year-old woman. She remains in critical condition, but faces three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Police Are Investigating If An Accelerant Was Used

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the woman is Ellouisa Patricia Brighton. Both her daughters, aged four and seven, and her 11-year-old son died in the fire. The outlet also explains that the three who survived the blaze have left the hospital. Police reportedly described the incident as “out of the blue,” as authorities did not know about the family through local officers or child safety units. They are allegedly requesting information from child safety groups in other states.

A report by 9News confirms that seven people were in the house when the fire broke out. The outlet also says police were ‘investigating whether the children had been doused in an accelerant’ before the flames overtook the home. The Guardian explains that neighbors helped six people escape the house during the early hours. Detective Superintendent George Marchesini reportedly said, “Toowoomba is a tight-knit community and this tragedy will no doubt have a considerable impact on its residents. I would like to extend our deepest sympathies for family, friends, and all those involved in this tragic event.”

Investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the fire. Brisbane Magistrates Court mentioned the case today and will resume proceedings on Friday.