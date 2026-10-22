‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celeb Reveals Wife’s Pregnancy

Tyler Cameron has revealed that he and his fiancée, Tate Madden, are expecting their first child together, announcing the news during an emotional episode of Dancing With the Stars.

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The former Bachelorette contestant, 33, shared the announcement during the show’s Dedication Night, when he and professional dance partner Sharna Burgess performed a contemporary routine to Ed Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers.” The performance honored mothers, including Cameron’s late mother, Andrea, who died in March 2020.

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Madden joined Cameron on the ballroom floor during the performance, where they danced together as Cameron announced the pregnancy during the dedication. Pink glitter showered them as they concluded their beautiful dance.

Tyler Cameron Looking Forward To Being A “Girl Dad”

“I get to be a girl dad. What a gift, what an opportunity,” Cameron said during the show.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Cameron and Madden shared their unbridled excitement.

“Being a parent is the most important job in the world,” he said. “It’s going to change everything in our lives. Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families [I want to] take the best of it and instill it into our kids.”

Cameron also told the outlet why their dance was dedicated to mothers, and not just his wife or their pregnancy. “I want to dedicate it [to mothers] because they’re so important. Everyone needs their mom,” he said.

“Moms are what make this world go around. I lost my mom, and my mom would have loved Tate. All the best things in my mom, I found in Tate.”

He believes that Madded will make the “most incredible” mom, and she returned the compliment. “He connects with kids who aren’t even his,” she said.

The couple met in 2022 while Cameron filmed his home renovation series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, where Madden worked as a photographer. They publicly confirmed their relationship in 2024 and announced their engagement in August 2026.