Comedian to Undergo Brain Surgery After Doctors Discover Tumors

Popular internet comedian Grace Helbig is feeling “positive and optimistic” despite the recent discovery of two brain tumors.

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In an Instagram post on Oct. 12, Helbig shared that she was in the hospital after experiencing numbness in her leg. While she was hospitalized, doctors found two tumors in her brain. By the time of the update, she already had surgery scheduled.

“Welp, I’m getting brain surgery on Wednesday to remove a couple tumors they found up there because it looks like my breast cancer missed me so much it might have come back to nest in the ol cranium,” she said in the post’s caption.

“I’m cautiously optimistic but taking it day by day. My family and friends are with me, and my sweet husband, who I’ve already put through the wringer the first time around, has been a damn super hero. I feel very blessed and deeply loved. Thank you for all the support!”

Grace Helbig attends The 8th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 22, 2018, in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Streamy Awards)

Helbig explained that her podcast, This Might Get Weird, would briefly be on hold while she recovered from surgery, and her co-host, Mamrie Hart, was working on rescheduling the fall dates for their comedy tour.

She joked that her doctors said a “positive attitude” can’t fix her tumors, but it “certainly can help.”

On Oct. 15, she shared a post-surgery update.

“We did it! I am overwhelmed with love and support,” she said. “THANK YOU. Thank you to the doctors, my family, my friends, my husband and truly all of you.”

“I know we may not know each other personally, but this was a deep kind of support that was wholly special. People are good and kind and caring and I never want to forget that. Just thank you. Now I will rest for 29484829837 hours.”