Woman-sentenced-for-killing-husband-with-tranquilizer-in-attack-caught-on-dashcam

New footage has been released of 37-year-old Amanda Hovanec fatally injecting her husband, 36-year-old Timothy Hovanec, with an animal tranquilizer.

According to The New York Post, the incident took place back in 2022. Since then, Hovanec has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The disturbing footage, which was found on the victim’s dashcam, caught the attack just after Timothy Havonec had dropped their three daughters off with their mother. Officials say that Havonec told her daughters that she had a “surprise” for them upon arriving at their Ohio home.

The New York Post reports that after the girls were brought inside by Havonec’s mother, Amanda Havonec can be seen pulling on her ex-husband’s shirt and struggling with him before injecting him with the tranquilizer.

Timothy can apparently be heard shouting, “What the heck are you doing? Did you just assault me?” and “Get away from me… Get off of me.”

Prosecutors said that the video then shows Amanda Havonec bringing Timothy to the ground until he becomes unresponsive. She also is reported to have then taken his cellphone and smartwatch. This is followed by Havonec then turning the car off. At this point, the camera stops filming.

After investigating the murder, it was discovered that Timothy Havonec was poisoned by his ex-wife. He was injected with M99, otherwise known as etorphine, a semi-synthetic opioid. This all allegedly took place amidst a custody battle over their three daughters.

Woman Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Killing Husband

According to NBC News, the divorce was initiated by Amanda Havonec in 2020 and began to deny her husband visitation rights. Later in April of 2022, a judge ordered that the children were not only allowed to see their father but that he would become their residential parent for the upcoming summer. Timothy was killed by his ex-wife just before that visitation period.

Havonec had allegedly tried to cover up the crime and dispose of the body but later confessed to the killing of her ex-husband. Amanda Havonec has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Her boyfriend Anthony Theodorou, who investigators found guilty of supplying the substance, will be sentenced on Thursday. Anita Green, Havonec’s mother, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and charged as an accessory.