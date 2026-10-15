Likely Life Sentence Handed Down in Tupac Murder Case

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the aging ex-gang member who has been charged with the death of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

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Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. According to the report, Judge Carli Kierny imposed a penalty that won’t see Davis eligible for parole until he’s at least 100 years old, even with credit for time served.

“You don’t get to take a man from his family, you don’t get to take his very life, his whole future from him and just walk away from it, especially when that man is Tupac Shakur,” Judge Kierny said. “The world never forgot about him and his death and neither did Las Vegas.”

Davis’ lawyer has already said he plans to appeal the decision.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on Oct. 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

Duane Davis, the 63-year-old former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, is the only person ever charged in Shakur’s death. In August, he was convicted of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in September 1996 at the age of 25. Davis became a suspect in his murder after publishing a tell-all memoir in 2019 detailing his role in the shooting.

According to Davis, he was seeking revenge against Shakur after he and his entourage beat up Davis’ nephew hours before the shooting. He was in the front seat of the car, and passed the gun to the backseat, where the shots were fired from.

Shakur was hit multiple times and died from his injuries five days later.

Davis spoke to detectives years before he was finally convicted. But he avoided prosecution because of an agreement made with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Shakur’s family still feels his loss deeply.

“This man’s life mattered,” his sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur said. His brother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, said the killing has been “devastating, heartbreaking and sad.”