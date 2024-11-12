WNBA Star Cameron Brink Lands S.I. Swimsuit Issue Deal

Cameron Brink has joined the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which teased an image of the WNBA star in a tiny white string bikini.

Videos by Suggest

The 22-year-old, selected as the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, has expressed her long-standing dream of collaborating with the renowned magazine.

“I’ve always loved SI Swimsuit,’ the baller and fashionista shared earlier this year on Podcast P With Paul George. “I think it’s super empowering.”

The Los Angeles Sparks star was snapped on the beach in Boca Raton, Florida, by photographer Ben Horton. So far, SI Swimsuit has teased just one image from the shoot.

Cameron Brink joining Sports Illustrated. The internet is about to break. pic.twitter.com/OUxuPnrEEN — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) November 12, 2024

Brink joins a deep bench of female stars in the 2025 issue. It features Olympians Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles, alongside world No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda.

“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,'” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor, gushed.

“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders.”

Cameron Brink arrives in Los Angeles for the 2024 Commissioner’s Cup game against the Dallas Wings on June 7, 2024. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

“At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue,” Day added.

The Internet Implodes Upon Seeing the First Tease of Cameron Brink’s ‘SI Swimsuit’ Debut

Of course, the Internet nearly went up in smoke when the first teaser image of Cameron Brink’s SI Swimsuit dropped.

“I just fell to my knees in an Arby’s bathroom,” one fan declared on X upon seeing the image. “Yall can have Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese. Brink is my GOAT,’ another WNBA fan added. “She is hands down the sexiest athlete in the WNBA, and it’s not even close,” a third X denizen insisted.

Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks drives to the hoop against Ezi Magbegor #13 of the Seattle Storm during a game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on June 11, 2024. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Brink’s rookie season in Los Angeles was abruptly ended due to a torn ACL in her left knee, an injury that also prevented her from participating in the Paris Olympics.

However, it seems like she’s putting her recovery time to some good use with this SI Swimsuit debut. Hopefully, it is a sign of a better 2025 on the court, too.