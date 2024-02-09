Brittany Mahomes Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie, Newly Posted Video Sets Internet Off

Images from Brittany Mahomes’ Sports Illustrated swimsuit spread have caused quite a splash, leaving the internet divided. Patrick Mahomes’ wife was named a 2024 SI Swim rookie on Thursday. Photos from her beach shoot in Belize were released by the outlet ahead of the May issue.

For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue, Brittany Mahomes showcased a range of alluring swimsuits, including a striking Mugler design in fiery red with stylish cutouts. The former pro soccer player, now co-owner of KC Current, posed on the pristine white sand beaches of northern Belize. A behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot in this idyllic location was shared on her Instagram.

Of course, users on X (formerly Twitter) had a mixed range of emotions over the supposedly steamy images. “Sports Illustrated taking that Bud Light re-marketing approach,” one X user joked. “We love REAL women!!” Sorry guys…please come back!!”

“First @chrissyteigen and now Mahomes? Who’s next, Melissa McCarthy? I remember when the cover was for beautiful women,” another X user opinioned. “If she wasn’t married to Patrick Mahomes, she’d be working at a Dennys somewhere,” another swimsuit lover wrote.

Other X users saw no problem with Brittany Mahomes getting the Sports Illustrated swimsuit treatment. “Successful businesswoman, mother of two, and a genuinely good person all wrapped in a stunning red swimsuit that accentuates her confidence, and beauty,” one fan wrote.

Brittany Mahomes Hinted She Was Ready for Haters in Her Sports Illustrated Interview

However, it seems that Brittany’s life philosophy allows her to have a thick skin to internet haters. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” Mahomes told Sports Illustrated. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters.

Meanwhile, Brittany herself is stunned she was selected to be in the iconic photo spread. “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Brittany Mahomes told Sports Illustrated. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Of course, the news dropped just days before the Super Bowl 2024 showdown between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Olivia Culpo, the fiancée of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Christen Harper, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, are also models for SI Swim. Like Brittany, they will be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.