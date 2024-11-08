pro-golfer-nelly-korda-rocks-white-bikini-in-stunning-si-swimsuit-debut

Golf sensation Nelly Korda teed off in style in the first image from her sizzling debut in the 2025 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“She is beauty, she is grace, she is Nelly Korda,” SI wrote on Instagram alongside the new image.

“The 26-year-old is currently the No. 1-ranked female golfer in the world and the first name we’ve added to our 2025 SI Swimsuit roster!🏌️‍♀️,” the outlet added.

Korda, a 26-year-old native of Florida, showcased a stunning white bikini from Vitamin A.

In another shot, Korda showcased a striking black cutout one-piece from LaQuan Smith.

In due course, fans flocked to the comments of SI’s Instagram post to praise Korda’s SI Swimsuit debut.

Nelly Korda participated in the Paris Olympics in August 2024. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

One fan wrote, “the woman who can do it all at the highest level 🔥🔥🔥.”

“I just said oh my god out loud,” another admirer added. “Someone call the fire department,” a third fan quipped.

However, Korda won’t be the only Olympian popping up in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

When the 14-time LPGA Tour champion and Olympic gold medalist makes her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit next spring, she will join fellow Olympians Suni Lee, Gabby Thomas, and Eileen Gu.

Nelly Korda Has Flaunted Her Bikini Body in the Past

Meanwhile, this is far from the first time Korda sizzled in a swimsuit for golf fans. Over the summer, she gifted her over one million Instagram followers with a sultry snap while on vacation in Croatia.

The golfer is perched on a beach towel at a boat’s edge in the candid shot. She sported a blue two-piece number while flaunting her sun-kissed curves and impossibly toned abs.

“From Croatia with love ❤️🇭🇷,” she wrote alongside the carousel, which also included video footage of her hijinks abroad.

Of course, her fans flooded the comments of her swimsuit-headed Instagram post. “Took me 20min to realize there was water,” one fan quipped. “I guess abs do impact the golf swing….👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” another fan wrote, noting her toned midsection.

“A beautiful and crazy talented lady,” a third fan gushed.