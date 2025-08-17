Wisconsin School Aide Allegedly Beat Disabled Woman, Shared ‘Fantasy’ Of Kidnapping Child

A 51-year-old Wisconsin school paraprofessional, Johnny Latiker, is accused of beating a disabled woman after they met online. Allegedly, Latiker also shared fantasies involving children, with one involving him kidnapping a child.

As reported by The Northwest Herald, citing prosecutors, Latiker met the alleged victim online back in May. They began dating, but soon, things got violent. A police document alleged that, on one occasion, Latiker, while wearing fingerless leather gloves, punched and choked the woman, who suffered from kidney cancer and is partially paralyzed.

The alleged attack didn’t end there. The victim further accused Latiker of putting a pillow over her head, attempting to sexually assault her, and even threatening to kill her, according to police.

Prosecutors revealed that the woman had suffered bruising, contusions, and five broken ribs. Then, Latiker allegedly threatened her to keep quiet, promising further punishment if she didn’t comply.

However, the alleged assault was only part of what Latiker is being accused of.

Heinous Allegations

During court, Johnny Latiker revealed he worked as a paraprofessional with special needs children at Cedarburg High School.

Prosecutors revealed in court that alleged lewd messages were sent by Latiker to the woman, mentioning fantasies involving minors. These allegedly involved children as young as 4 years old, a 10-year-old girl he saw once on a trampoline, and the girls at the high school where he worked.

“I can actually start grooming,” the 51-year-old man allegedly wrote, referencing the high school girls.

Additionally, Latiker allegedly expressed a desire to kidnap a Marengo child, saying that “no one would know.”

Meanwhile, Latiker’s defense argued that he expressed regret or disgust toward his behavior. He allegedly texted, “can’t do this fantasy stuff,” and that he was “starting to creep myself out.”

Moreover, the defense even argued that the alleged victim, at one point, was “engaging in facilitating” the fantasies Latiker allegedly shared with her.

Prosecutors and the judge, however, rejected the defense’s argument. In a detention order, the judge alleged that Latiker had coerced his victim to “give him sexual access to a minor,” among other offenses.

Johnny Latiker is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, grooming, and domestic battery causing bodily harm. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 21.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.