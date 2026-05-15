Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split Months After Welcoming Baby Daughter

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly split just months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose.

Videos by Suggest

“Pete and Elsie are working on things,” an alleged insider told PEOPLE. “They want one another to succeed and be happy.”

The source pointed out that the couple’s relationship has had its ups and downs in the past.

“There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together,” the source told PEOPLE, though it’s unclear if this breakup is the final act or just another intermission.

News of the split comes after The Sun reported that the couple had broken up just five months after their daughter’s birth.

Just last month, a source claimed the couple was trying to work through their issues after their daughter’s birth.

“There are issues,” the insider told PEOPLE. “But they’re trying to figure things out together. They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

The source added that their daughter remains their “top priority” during this time.

The couple was first linked in early 2025 and announced they were expecting their first child last summer. Their daughter, Scottie Rose, was born on December 12, 2025.

The baby girl was named after Davidson’s father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks when Davidson was seven.

Pete Davidson Gushed About Being a Dad Back in March

Back in March, Davidson, 32, eloquently spoke about the joy of being a father.

“Dad life is f—ing awesome,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson at Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He also shared how fatherhood has changed his point of view. “It’s funny. It’s like I didn’t understand this. You’re just ready to fight anyone,” he admitted. “It’s like, chill out. No one’s doing anything to your kid.”

The comedian also recently had Scottie’s name tattooed near his ear.