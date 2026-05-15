Legendary Ad Man Behind ‘Where’s The Beef?’ Dies: RIP to Joe Sedelmaier

Joe Sedelmaier, the legendary commercial director who gave us Wendy’s “Where’s The Beef?,” has passed away.

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Sedelmaier died on May 8 at his home in Chicago, according to Deadline. His son, J.J. Sedelmaier, announced his death, noting that the 92-year-old died peacefully of natural causes.

Sedelmaier directed as many as 1,000 commercials over his award-winning career, which he launched in the 1970s. His signature style involved a deadpan comedic touch. He often cast non-actors who delivered lines with an awkward charm that was a far cry from the usual slick ad-speak.

However, Sedelmaier’s most recognized work emerged in the 1980s. First came the 1981 Federal Express spot “Fast Paced World,” featuring the “fast-talking man” John Moschitta Jr.

Three years later, he directed the iconic “Where’s the Beef?” commercial for Wendy’s. The ad starred octogenarian manicurist Clara Peller, who famously barked the title question after being served a tiny burger at a rival fast-food restaurant.

Joe Sedelmaier, the director behind the Wendy's 'Where's the Beef' TV commercial and other memorable TV ads dies at 92: pic.twitter.com/PuLf1YzlkC — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) May 15, 2026

The commercial rocketed Peller to unexpected stardom, and “Where’s the Beef?” became a massive cultural catchphrase. It even made its way into the 1984 presidential campaign. Democratic candidate Walter Mondale famously used it to diss the policies of rival Gary Hart.

Joe Sedelmaier’s Follow-Up to ‘Where’s The Beef?’ Proved Nearly as Popular

Meanwhile, in 1985, Sedelmaier struck gold for Wendy’s again with “Soviet Fashion Show.” The commercial poked fun at Communist conformity by featuring a plus-sized model in the same drab, gray outfit, regardless of the occasion. A stoic announcer declares “Dayvear,” then “Eveningvear,” and finally “Swimvear”—the only difference being the addition of a beach ball. Of course, the jab wasn’t just at Russia; it was a clever knock on the cookie-cutter offerings of other fast-food chains.

Born May 31, 1933, in Orrville, Ohio, Sedelmaier spent most of his life in Chicago. It was there, as his son noted, that his “unique approach to casting, dialogue and framing as well as his philosophy – ‘You’ve got to entertain to sell’ – broke the mold in television advertising.”

“His work helped redefine commercial storytelling, favoring real faces, authentic oddity, and sharply observed humor over polished perfection,” J.J Sedelmaier added.

Though he once dreamed of being a cartoonist, Sedelmaier found his true calling in advertising, first as an art director and then as a director. He would go on to direct nearly 1,000 commercials.

In 2000, he was inducted into the Art Directors Club of New York Hall of Fame, followed by the American Advertising Federation Advertising Hall of Fame in 2016.

Sedelmaier is survived by his sons, J.J. and Adam; his daughter, Rachel McElroy; six grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters.

In his write-up about his father, J.J Sedelmaier provided a highlight reel of his father’s work, which we’ve posted below.