Disney Cruise Line Crewmembers Among Those Arrested Over Alleged Heinous Crime

Crewmembers of the Disney Cruise Line were among those who were recently arrested and deported for engaging in a heinous crime involving children.

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According to NBC News, US Customs and Border Protection announced approximately 27 cruise ship crewmembers were involved in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Between April 23 and 27, Customs and Border Protection boarded eight cruise ships as part of the investigation. A spokesperson of the agency revealed that 27 of the 28 crewmembers interviewed “were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of CSEM or child p—graphy.”

The visas of all 27 crew members were canceled, and they were all deported back to their home countries. Of the deported crewmembers, 26 were from the Philippines, 1 from Portugal, and 1 from Indonesia.

US Customs and Border Protection did not reveal the names of the crew members involved in the investigation.

Disney Cruise Line Issues Statement About the Investigation

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson issued a statement revealing that the company is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

The spokesperson further pointed out that the company has a “zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior.”

“While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line,” the spokesperson declared. “Those who were are no longer with the company.”

NBC San Diego reported that Customs and Border Protection had been on the Disney Cruise Line ship Magic last month. The cruise ship was docked at San Diego Bay Harbor’s B-Street Pier.

In a statement, the Port of San Diego’s Harbor Police said the agency was not involved in the operation because state law prohibits it from participating in immigration enforcement. The agency also pointed out that the termination is a federal port and is under the jurisdiction of Customs and Border Protection.

Meanwhile, a Holland America spokesperson also issued a statement. They revealed that some of the company’s crewmembers were involved. The spokesperson then said that Holland America has a zero-tolerance policy similar to Disney Cruise Line’s. They further noted the allegations are “deeply disturbing.”

The spokesperson then stated that the company is cooperating with US Customs and Border Protection. The crewmembers involved have been “terminated.”