‘Sex Education’ Actor Alexander Westwood Begins 15-Year Sentence for Heinous Crimes

Alexander Westwood, who previously appeared on Netflix’s series Sex Education, has begun serving his 15-year prison sentence for heinous crimes against multiple children.

According to BBC, Westwood was convicted of 26 crimes against children and two students who attended his acting lessons. One of the children was targeted for more than eight years.

While in court, Westwood was described to jurors as “manipulative and predatory.” The jurors were also told about his offenses against five victims, noted to be “a habit, a lifestyle.”

Westwood used his minor celebrity status from the Netflix series to prey on “impressionable, innocent, you girls.” The actor was seen smiling as details about his behavior were read in court.

Westwood was found guilty of sexual offences against a young child, a boy aged between nine and 10, two teenage girls who came to him for help with acting, and a woman.

The judge stated Westwood’s “campaign of sexual offending” had “devastating consequences for the five victims.” The actor was also accused of displaying a “seemingly nonchalant attitude” that bordered on “arrogance”.

Alexander Westwood Began Abusing His Youngest Victim When She Was 6 Years Old

Trigger Warning: Sexual assault against minors

During the trial, it was revealed that Westwood began abusing his youngest victim when she was six years old. He was 10 years old at the time. The act led to years of “the normalization of sexual abuse.”

It was revealed that between November 2020 and September 2021, Westwood raped and sexually assaulted an acting student who was taking lessons from him. He allegedly incited her to engage in sexual activity by making her strip while doing a monologue by Ophelia from Hamlet.

Westwood also spoke to the victim about a sex scene from the 1991 film Frankie and Johnny as well as the sexual act scene from Bridgerton.

Westwood threatened the victim to go to the principal of the Birmingham drama school that the girl wanted to attend if she stopped her acting lessons with him. He even made her sign a contract, which stated she would owe him up to £36,000 if she broke it.

The actor’s abuse of the second teenager overlapped between May and August 2021. He forced her to act out “inappropriate scripts.” She admitted to feeling “disgusted” by him and his behavior.

Jurors also heard details about Westwood encouraging a young boy to touch himself during a game. He was 18 years old while the boy was 10.

Westwood could have faced 77 counts against him. However, the charges were condensed to 26. His sentences were for 11 of 26 counts because he was a minor when the offenses were committed.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.