Iconic ’90s Nintendo Game Remake Announced

After stealing the show in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a 90s Nintendo favorite is getting a facelift in a brand-new game.

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Dust off your Arwings, elder millennials. Fox McCloud is barrel-rolling onto the Nintendo Switch 2. Simply titled Star Fox, the game promises an action-packed adventure based on the N64 classic Star Fox 64 and is set to drop in June.

Nintendo recently dropped the news, confirming that players will get to try out brand-new gameplay modes (and re-live some old favorites) on a perilous mission to save the Lylat System. And thanks to a complete visual overhaul, you’ll be able to explore the system in more stunning detail than ever before.

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Per Nintendo, the plot for the game, set to drop on June 25, goes as follows: “Maniacal scientist Andross seeks control of the Lylat star system, and only Fox McCloud and the Star Fox team stand in his way. Pilot your Arwing and travel the system, battling opposing forces and performing thrilling aerial maneuvers, like barrel rolls and somersaults, to shake off enemies. Find alternative routes through the Lylat System during multiple playthroughs, taking on new missions and varied challenges. Plus, team up with friends in the new 4-vs-4 multiplayer Battle Mode.”

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo also promises a truly cinematic experience, with overhauled character designs, revamped stages, detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. The game will also feature Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and a new GameChat function that lets you feel like you’re right in the cockpit with your favorite Star Fox characters.

Of course, this isn’t the first we’ve seen of Fox McCloud lately. He recently appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, voiced by Glen Powell. The intergalactic mercenary helped Mario navigate space after Rosalina repaired his Arwing, adding a dose of action (and rivalry between Mario and Fox) to the sequel alongside Brie Larson’s Rosalina.

Meanwhile, Star Fox blasts onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25 for $49.99.