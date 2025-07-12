Illinois Man Who Doused Girlfriend In Vodka And Set Her On Fire Learns Fate

Daniel Pace, the 43-year-old Illinois man who doused his then-girlfriend in vodka and set her ablaze, will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of the violent 2022 crime.

According to a release issued by the Peoria County State Attorney’s Office, Pace was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday, July 9. He was found guilty of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.

He must serve 85% of his sentence, meaning that he will remain in prison for 51 years.

Violent Incident

As per the release, the violent attack took place on August 19, 2022. The victim and Pace were living in the same Landmark Apartment Complex residence at the time.

Following an argument, Pace grabbed a bottle of vodka and poured it on the victim’s head. Twice, the man flicked a lighter and set her on fire. As a result, the woman suffered burns that covered 30% of her body. This included third-degree burns that covered 19% of her skin.

The victim, according to the state attorney’s office, delivered a powerful victim impact statement through a letter that was read during Pace’s sentencing hearing.

“Because of the injuries you caused, I will probably never be able to work again,” the victim said, as reported nu 25News Now. “I have to live with what you did to me for the rest of my life.”

‘Incredibly Violent Person’

During Pace’s sentencing hearing, it was revealed that he had an extensive domestic violence record. In total, he was involved in 15 different incidents with different ex-girlfriends and with his ex-wife, as per 25News Now.

The outlet reported that Judge Stephen A. Kouri found Daniel Pace the “epitome of cruelty.”

“I think that Mr. Pace is an incredibly violent person,” Kouri said in court. “In all my years as a judge, I have thought it but never said it. I think that you are an incredibly evil person. I think we need a break from you.”

In a bizarre statement to the judge, Pace described how he is a “child of god” and referred to his and his ex-girlfriend’s past with drug abuse.

“At the time, I thought we were having fun, but in reality, we were living in sin,” Pace said in court. “Miss Williams and I know what was said to get me convicted of this crime was fabricated.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.